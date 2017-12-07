Listen to Alice on the NEW Radio.com App!
Filed Under:Chris Pratt, Jurassic World, Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom​
Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard in 'Jurassic World' (Photo Credit: Universal Pictures)

UPDATED (RADIO ALICE) – On Thursday, the full length trailer for the highly anticipated sequel to Jurassic World has debut online.

Watch the trailer, here…

Recently, Universal Pictures and writer Colin Trevorrow just couldn’t wait to tease us with a quick glimpse of the Fallen Kingdom trailer with two quick :15 second videos. One is titled “Run” and the other is called “More Teeth.”

Watch the teasers, here…

Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom arrives in theaters on June 22, 2018.

©2017 Entercom 2017 All rights reserved.

 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From Alice@97.3

S&V Podcasts!
Dedicate A Bay Bridge Light
The Looking Glass

Listen Live