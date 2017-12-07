Listen to Alice on the NEW Radio.com App!
Starbucks (Photo Credit: PA Images/Sipa USA)

(RADIO ALICE) – Starting Thursday, December 7th, Starbucks is offering their new ‘Christmas Tree Frappuccino’ for a limited time only.

Through Monday, December 11th, “frapp fans” can pick up the latest concotion described on their website as a “delicious mocha and peppermint are blended with milk and ice, topped with a festive tree made of matcha infused whipped cream, a caramel drizzle and candied cranberries finished off with a strawberry tree topper.”

In a “Grande” cup, the ‘Christmas Tree Frappuccino’ has 50 grams of sugar. That is 4 grams less than the infamous Zombie Frappuccino offered during Halloween.

Listen Live