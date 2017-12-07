Secret Show Podcast for December 7th, 2017

WARNING: THIS SHOW CONTAINS EXPLICIT LANGUAGE AND IS NOT SUITABLE FOR WORK OR PEOPLE UNDER 18!

IT IS A WHOLE NEW SECRET SHOW WITH NO BLEEPS!

Our friend Rudy talks about his time at a high society party with Hooman. Bad advice: How to make your husband go down under! A 20-year-old secret could destroy this family. Vinnie tells a story from his childhood.

This Podcast is for ears 18 years of age and up only, thank you!

Secret Show 12.07.2017

