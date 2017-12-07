the sarah and vinnie show logo

Sarah And Vinnie’s Full Show Podcast: 12.07.2017

Today on Sarah and Vinnie’s Full Live Broadcast Podcast:

6 – 7 AM: Winterland is postponed after John Mayer’s emergency appendectomy. We count down the 10 Most viewed music videos and viral videos on YouTube! Australia has officially legalized same-sex marriage. A former Volkswagen manager was sentenced to 7 years for the company’s massive diesel emissions cheating scandal. A rare order called Cannabinoid Hyperemesis Syndrome (CHS) is occurring more often in weed smokers, it causes nausea and vomiting.

7 – 8 AM: David Cassidy’s will and falling out with his daughter. The 2017 Fan Vote for the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame goes to Bon Jovi! Billy Bush was pictured with another woman but is reportedly trying to get back with his wife. Top 10 Worst Movies of the year! Democratic leaders want Sen. Al Franken to resign. Youtube is planning to hire 10,000 workers to police violent and extremist videos on their site. A woman high on MDMA got charged with several crimes after a wild night.

8 – 9 AM: People Magazine names their 25 Most Intriguing people, topped by Bruce Springsteen! Adele’s 21 album just dropped from the Top 200 after nearly 7 years! This Day In History: Pearl Harbor Day and James Madison was elected as 4th President of the USA. Meghan Markle will go through training to become a ‘Royal’. Senator Al Franken has officially resigned after pressure from his Democratic colleagues. Sections of Highway 101 in Southern California has been shut down due to the ongoing wildfires. BitCoin has passed $17,000! Helping elders with tech gifts. Trump recognizes Jerusalem as Israel’s capital, causing lots of political unrest.

9 – 10 AM: We read all of your texts from the morning! Our friend Rudy joins for an exclusive movie review of Wonder Wheel and The Shape of Water.

Rate and Comment on our Podcast in iTunes!