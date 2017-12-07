Listen to Alice on the NEW Radio.com App!
(RADIO ALICE) – The headline you just read is correct. Deadpool star Ryan Reynolds has been tapped to play ‘Detective Pikachu’ in a live-action ‘Pokemon’ film that’s currently being developed, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Reynolds’ will be in a motion-capture suit, so he’s actually going to look like ‘Pikachu’ and will asuredly have more lines than “Pika Pika.”


Justice Smith (Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom) and Kathryn Newton (Big Little Lies) stars alongside Reynolds. The film is directed by Rob Letterman, best known for his family films Goosebumps, Monsters vs. Aliens and Shark Tale.

The movie will begin filming in January, which means we’ll likely see it late next year, or in 2019.

