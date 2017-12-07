Listen to Alice on the NEW Radio.com App!
Johnny Depp (Photo Credit: Doug Peters/© Press Association/Sipa USA)

(RADIO ALICE) – Despite earlier allegations of domestic abuse on the part of actor Johnny Depp, he will return to his role as ‘Gellert Grindelwald’ in the upcoming Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them sequel.

In May 2016, Depp’s ex-wife Amber Heard accused him of being “verbally and physically abusive” during their marriage. Depp said the accusations were “salacious false stories, gossip, misinformation and lies” as the couple settled their divorce.

Some Harry Potter fans said they would boycott the film if Depp were to return, however on Thursday, ‘Fantastic Beasts’ author and creator of the ‘Harry Potter’ universe J.K. Rowling voiced her support with Depp on her official website.

Finding it very difficult to address, she acknowledged to respect the decision of the two actors to move on and that their privacy must be protected.

8/27/2017 - File photo dated 27/09/12 of author JK Rowling, as her crime drama about irascible investigator Cormoran Strike is about to make it's debut on Sunday night television. (Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA) *** US Rights Only ***

J.K. Rowling (Photo Credit: PA Images/Sipa USA)

“Based on our understanding of the circumstances, the filmmakers and I are not only comfortable sticking with our original casting, but genuinely happy to have Johnny playing a major character in the movies.” Rowling wrote. “I accept that there will be those who are not satisfied with our choice of actor in the title role. However, conscience isn’t governable by committee. Within the fictional world and outside it, we all have to do what we believe to be the right thing.”

At the end of Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them, it was revealed that ‘Percival Graves’, played by Colin Farrell, turned out to be the dark wizard ‘Gellert Grindelwald’, then played briefly by Depp. It was eluded that he would return in the follow-up film Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald as the major villain.

fantastic2 J.K. Rowling In Line With Keeping Johnny Depp In New Fantastic Beasts Movie

(Warner Bros.)

Warner Bros., the studio developing the series said they supported the decision to bring back Depp.

Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald is set to arrive in theaters on November 16, 2018.

