The social media giant Facebook has been named the ‘2018 Best Place To Work’ by the salary information site Glassdoor.

The list is based on employee reviews on Glassdoor between November 1, 2016 to October 22, 2017.

16 of the top 50 on the list are from the Bay Area.

Bay Area companies that ranked in the top 50 were Google (#5), Ultimate Software (#10), SAP (#11), E. & J. Gallo Winery (#14), Salesforce (#15), LinkedIn (#21), DocuSign (#22), NVIDIA (#24), Intuit (#30), Adobe (#31), VMware (#33), Forrester (#36), Yardi Systems (#42), Protiviti (#47), and SpaceX (#50).

Surprisingly high on the list was In-N-Out Burger that ranked at #4 beating some of the most respected companies in the world.

