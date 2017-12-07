A Series of Unfortunate Events (Netflix)

See the first images from season two of the critically acclaimed Netflix series A Series of Unfortunate Events.

Based on the best selling series of books by Lemony Snicket, A Series of Unfortunate Events tells the tragic tale of the Baudelaire orphans – Violet, Klaus, and Sunny – and their battle with Count Olaf who is after their inheritance.

Season two premieres on Netflix in the Spring of 2018.

Bradford Hornsby is an editor, music writer, web producer, and pop culture blogger for Entercom stations in the San Francisco Bay Area. Find him on Twitter at @bradfordhornsby.