A Series of Unfortunate Events (Netflix)

See the first images from season two of the critically acclaimed Netflix series A Series of Unfortunate Events.

Based on the best selling series of books by Lemony Snicket, A Series of Unfortunate Events tells the tragic tale of the Baudelaire orphans – Violet, Klaus, and Sunny – and their battle with Count Olaf who is after their inheritance.

Season two premieres on Netflix in the Spring of 2018.

asoue 204 unit 03169r First Look At A Series of Unfortunate Events Season 2

asoue 201 unit 01187r First Look At A Series of Unfortunate Events Season 2

asoue 204 unit 03778r First Look At A Series of Unfortunate Events Season 2

asoue 207 unit 04023r First Look At A Series of Unfortunate Events Season 2

 

Bradford Hornsby is an editor, music writer, web producer, and pop culture blogger for Entercom stations in the San Francisco Bay Area. Find him on Twitter at @bradfordhornsby.

 

