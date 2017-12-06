Photo: Sthanlee B. Mirador / Sipa / USA Today

By Scott T. Sterling

Lady Gaga is sending thoughts and prayers to those affected by the wildfires currently raging through Southern California.

“Saying a prayer and sending loving thoughts to those suffering in California due to these horrible fires,” Gaga shared on Twitter. “No one deserves to lose their home, and during the holidays this is especially traumatic. Praying for you and that you find some peace and the flames settle.”

The current wave of Southern California wildfires have already destroyed more than 184 homes and triggered evacuations of thousands of residents.

