We just got the word from John Mayer’s camp that, unfortunately, his doctors don’t think it is wise for him to play Alice in Winterland.

John is so disappointed the show can’t happen next Tuesday, but this is not a cancellation – it is a rescheduling. If you have tickets to Alice in Winterland, HOLD ON TO THEM.

John wants to reschedule for a new date as soon as possible, and we’ll let you know as soon as the new date is confirmed.