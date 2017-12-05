the sarah and vinnie show logo

Sarah And Vinnie’s Full Show Podcast: 12.05.2017

Today on Sarah and Vinnie’s Full Live Broadcast Podcast:

6-7am –These are the top 10 nude scenes of the year! Netflix is going to move forward with the last season of House of Cards, without Kevin Spacey. More than half of jobs will not serve alcohol at their holiday party this year. Many men are afraid to hug women in the workplace. Wet Wipes have been known to clog septic tanks and sewer systems, which may cause lawsuits. Man breaks into a house to use the bathroom and steal cookies!



7-8am –Check out Hooman and Bryn’s interview with James and Dave Franco about their new film “Disaster Artist”. Billy Bush talks more about his bus ride with Donald Trump on Stephen Colbert’s Late Show. Khloe Kardashian could be hiding a baby bump! Wildfires in Southern California are pushing people from their homes. Oakland workers are going on strike today. Employees get lazy in December, but this is the best time to begin applying when companies get their new budgets. Fast Facts. We read texts! Words With Friends brings two people together as friends!



8-9am –Meghan Markle will receive military training on how to deal with hostage situations. Prince Harry has chosen his brother, Prince William as his best man! We guess the top 10 movies of the year! John Conyers announces his retirement after many sexual assault accusations. A 24 year old special-Ed teacher has been fired after having sex with a student. A homeless couple gets caught boning an elderly woman’s driveway. Most US airlines will begin limiting the use of ‘Smart Bags’.



9-10am –We read all of your texts from the morning!



Rate and Comment on our Podcast in iTunes!