Quentin Tarantino To Develop ‘Star Trek’ Story With J.J. Abrams

(RADIO ALICE) – Who knew filmmaker Quentin Tarantino was a “Trekkie”. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Tarantino is in talks with Star Trek director and producer J.J. Abrams to develop a new story for the film series.

Tarantino is looking to also direct the next film of the franchise with Abrams once again producing. Justin Lin’s Star Trek: Beyond, also produced by Abrams was well liked by the critics, but faired decently in the box office.

Paramount Studios stated before they were moving ahead on a fourth Star Trek film revolving around Captain Kirk’s (Chris Pine) father, played by Chris Hemsworth in the 2009 rebooted film. The studio has not commented on Tarantino’s project.

Next up for the Pulp Fiction filmmaker, Tarantino takes on a Charles Manson project due out in 2019.

Abrams is currently in the Star Wars universe as executive producer and the release of The Last Jedi in theaters December 15th.

