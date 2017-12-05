Billy Bush Discusses That Infamous Bus Conversation With Donald Trump

(RADIO ALICE) – On Monday night’s Late Show with Stephen Colbert, Billy Bush opened up for the first time about that now famous crude conversation between him and then Presidential-candidate Donald Trump.

The former “Access Hollywood” host is accusing Trump of revisionist history when saying it’s not his voice on the 2005 leaked video/audio making obnoxious remarks against women. “Of course he said it.” Bush wrote in The New York Times.

“Look, he, last week, for some reason came out with…’That’s not my voice on the tape.’ Like I said, you can’t say that. That is your voice. I was there. You were there. That’s your voice on the tape,” Bush referring to Trump.

“But then you’ve got 20 women, at the time — I don’t know what the exact number is, cuz there’s more — but 20 women who used their names,” he said. “We’ve got powerful people being held accountable now and sometimes there’s anonymous sources. All of these women came out with their names and told their detailed accounts, and as I read these I said: 20 women don’t get together and say, ‘Hey, you know what would be really fun? Let’s take down a powerful guy together. Haha.’ No, they don’t.”

“Enough’s enough. Stop playing around with people’s lives,” Bush added.



Watch ‘The Late Show’ interview, here…



Bush also discussed his firing by NBC and his response to allegations against Matt Lauer and his firing. “It was a difficult time … it was very hot emotionally in the country. A lot of people weren’t comfortable with the man who was close to winning the election … a lot of things happened quickly. My boss … months later said publicly that I think we may have moved a little quickly …” Bush said. “I would have liked to address the audience that following Monday.”

He continues: “Women must be believed,” he said. “We kind of have to find our way to have the dialogue. I’m worried that the dialogue isn’t going to be around because we move onto the next thing.”

“The bus ride was the tip of the iceberg,” Bush said.



