Zachary Levi Compares Upcoming ‘Shazam’ Movie To ‘Big’ and ‘Guardians of The Galaxy’

SAN JOSE (RADIO ALICE) – At the annual Heroes and Villains Fan Fest event in San Jose over the weekend, Chuck star Zachary Levi described how his upcoming superhero movie Shazam! could surprise audiences.

Referring to James Gunn’s ‘Guardians of The Galaxy’, Levi said Shazam! “has the possibility” to be the “dark horse” that took everyone by storm, much like ‘Guardians’ has. “It brought so much heart and humor,” Levi says. “And I think ‘Shazam!’ kinda has the possibility to do that.”

Watch Levi’s talk at Heroes and Villains Fan Fest:

“I think Shazam can be that” @ZacharyLevi on if he thinks Shazam could be like Guardians of the Galaxy #HVFF San Jose pic.twitter.com/3sDgn7vY6G — Heroes & Villains (@heroesfanfest) December 4, 2017

The 37-year-old actor also compared Shazam! to the Tom Hanks’ classic “Big,” but with superpowers. “Shazam gets to be a fun, jovial, because he is, he’s Billy Batson, he’s 13.” In the comic books, when trouble arise, 13-year-old Batson speaks the magical word “Shazam!” to transform himself into the superhuman adult hero. In the film, Batson is played by actor Asher Angel of the Disney Channel’s Andi Mack.

Not a stranger to the superhero movie genre, Levi starred as “Fandral” in both Thor: The Dark World and Thor: Ragnarok.

DC Comics/New Line Cinema’s Shazam! with Zachary Levi is scheduled to arrive in theaters April 5, 2019.



