THREE UNBELIEVABLE NIGHTS OF MUSIC

FROM ALICE IN THIS NATIONAL CONTEST!

IMAGINE. Three unbelievable nights of music. Foo Fighters on New Year’s Eve. Saturday, December 30, Duran Duran. Friday, December 29, Zac Brown Band… and an exclusive after party performance with Sir Rosevelt. And all of it is happening at The Chelsea at the Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas.

This isn’t just the Biggest New Year’s Eve Party on the Strip. It’s the biggest New Year’s Party in the world. And you could be there!

HERE’S HOW TO WIN a trip for you and friend. You’ll crash at The Cosmopolitan; get roundtrip airfare to Vegas plus 2 tickets to see Zac Brown Band and Sir Rosevelt, 2 tickets to see Duran Duran and 2 tickets to see Foo Fighters on New Year’s Eve!

Listen to Alice @ 97.3 (12/4 – 12/8) at 7:05am, 12:05pm and 4:05pm for the special CODEWORD and cue to enter this National contest

When you hear the special CODEWORD, text the CODEWORD to 8 – 0 – 7 – 8 – 7 by the end of the hour and you’ll be qualified for a chance to win a trip to Las Vegas New year’s Eve weekend… or enter online at http://www.radio.com/NYEweekend

Following each CODEWORD entry period, one nationwide entrant will be randomly selected to win a trip to Las Vegas New Year’s Eve weekend for three unbelievable nights of music and will be called by Entercom Radio shortly after the drawing. If you are that lucky person, you must be available at the time of the call to be eligible to win the prize! So be sure to be near your phone in case you get a call.

For official rules click here.

Click here for alternate means of entry.