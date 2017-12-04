Where To Get Free Cookies Today For National Cookie Day

December 4 marks National Cookie Day and you can get yourself some free cookies on this holiday.

Here’s where to get deals:

Mrs. Fields: The Bay Area-founded cookie company is celebrating their 40th anniversary today as well and giving away chocolate chip cookies to the first 400 customers at each location today.

Great American Cookies: One free chocolate chip cookie per customer.

Coolhaus: Get a free cookie with purchase of a sandwich, shake, or ice cream.

Tomorrow is #NationalCookieDay! Swing by a scoop shop and get a FREE cookie with purchase of any sammie, scoop or shake! 🍪🍪🍪 pic.twitter.com/k2JEEViR1P — Coolhaus (@COOLHAUS) December 4, 2017

Whole Foods: 50% off fresh-baked cookies.

Cinnabon: Buy the cookie BonBites & get an 8-ounce Fairlife milk for free.

Celebrate National Cookie Day with our #CookieBonBite and get a FREE 8 oz @fairlife milk with purchase. (U.S. only; while supplies last). pic.twitter.com/8kUkrQyCR6 — Cinnabon (@Cinnabon) December 4, 2017

Corner Bakery Cafe: Get a free cookie with any purchase Monday (while supplies last).

Enjoy!