Universal Teases ‘Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom’ Trailer For Thursday

Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard in 'Jurassic World' (Photo Credit: Universal Pictures)

(RADIO ALICE) – The full length trailer for the highly anticipated sequel to Jurassic World is set to debut online Thursday, December 7th. On Sunday, Universal Pictures just couldn’t wait to tease us with a quick glimpse of the Fallen Kingdom trailer with a quick :15 second video titled “Run.”

Watch the teaser video, here…

The video shows Chris Pratt’s character ‘Owen Grady’ running for his life as a horde of dinosaurs follow behind him and what appears to be a volcano erupting. Pratt catches up to Bryce Dallas Howard and Justice Smith where they find temporary protection from all the falling fiery debris and giant rampaging dinosaurs.

This is the second look revealed of Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom. In mid-November, writer Colin Trevorrow tweeted video of Pratt petting a baby dinosaur.

Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom arrives in theaters on June 22, 2018.

