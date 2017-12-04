Time Magazine Reveals Shortlist For 2017 Person of the Year

(RADIO ALICE) – On Monday morning, Time Magazine revealed the top 10 finalists for their upcoming Person of The Year award on NBC’s Today Show.

In previous years, the shortlist has included Hillary Clinton, Mark Zuckerberg and Beyoncé. The list recognizes those who, for better or for worse, influenced the news, real or fake, in 2017.

Here are some that made TIME Magazine’s 2017 shortlist:

Jeff Bezos



Patty Jenkins

Kim Jong Un

Colin Kaepernick

And yes…Donald Trump

