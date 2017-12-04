Time Magazine Reveals Shortlist For 2017 Person of the Year

(RADIO ALICE) – On Monday morning, Time Magazine revealed the top 10 finalists for their upcoming Person of The Year award on NBC’s Today Show.
In previous years, the shortlist has included Hillary Clinton, Mark Zuckerberg and Beyoncé. The list recognizes those who, for better or for worse, influenced the news, real or fake, in 2017.
Here are some that made TIME Magazine’s 2017 shortlist:
Jeff Bezos
Patty Jenkins
Kim Jong Un
Colin Kaepernick
And yes…Donald Trump
During the Thanksgiving holiday, Trump tweeted “Time Magazine called to say that I was PROBABLY going to be named ‘Man (Person) of the Year,’ like last year, but I would have to agree to an interview and a major photo shoot. I said probably is no good and took a pass. Thanks anyway!” The magazine tweeted back “The President is incorrect about how we choose Person of the Year. TIME does not comment on our choice until publication, which is December 6.”
Find more of the shortlist at Time.com
