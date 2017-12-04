Listen to Alice on the NEW Radio.com App!

Alice Has Your Tickets To See Taylor Swift In 2018!

0512santaclara taylorswift presale 1200x1200 Alice Has Your Tickets To See Taylor Swift In 2018!10 Time GRAMMY winner Taylor Swift returns to the Bay Area in 2018! Taylor Swift’s Reputation Stadium Tour comes to Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara on Saturday, May 12 … and Alice has your tickets before you can buy them!

HERE’S HOW TO WIN:

Listen weekdays (12/4 – 12/12) from 7a to 7p for the cue to call. Then, start dialing 1-800-400-FM97. Caller 97 instantly wins a pair of tickets to her 2018 concert at Levi’s Stadium. PSST. Here’s a hint on one of the time’s you have a chance to win Taylor Swift tickets from Alice. Listen to Jayn weekdays at 6:05 PM.

Tickets to Taylor Swift’s Reputation Stadium Tour go on-sale Wednesday, December 13 at 10a. Grab general ticketing and on-sale info at www.TaylorSwift.com.

