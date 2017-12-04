Taco Bell Testing French Fry-Stuffed Burritos

Those of us on the left coast know all about the California burrito, AKA french fry-stuffed.

The Cali Burrito is a staple all throughout the state and soon it may be available at your local Taco Bell.

According to Foodbeast, the fast-food chain is testing their own version of the California burrito with the California Loaded Fries Burrito.

Currently only available in Charleston, West Virginia, the burrito comes in 3 varieties – California Loaded Fries Burrito (ground beef, fries, nacho cheese, tomatoes, guacamole, and sour cream), Chipotle Loaded Fries Burrito (ground beef, fries, nacho cheese, tomatoes, chipotle, and sour cream), and the Supreme Loaded Fries Burrito (ground beef, fries, nacho cheese, tomatoes, and sour cream).

They are all $1.99 and we can just cross our fingers and hope they go nationwide.

