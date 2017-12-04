Sarah And Vinnie’s Full Show Podcast: 12.04.2017

Today on Sarah and Vinnie’s Full Show Podcast:

6 – 7 AM: We recap our live show on Friday! Billy Bush pens an Op-Ed piece on Trump. Coco won the box office this weekend! The Frozen short will be removed after tons of bad reviews. The 49ers and Raiders won on Sunday! A delivery driver released herself in a customer’s yard. Beware of road rage this holiday season.

7 – 8 AM: Big Brother will compete with the Winter Olympics. Meghan Markle’s acting resume is revealed with all of her many skill! Netflix green lights Season 3 of Stranger Things! Hooman and Bryn got a tour of Netflix on Friday! CVS is looking to change healthcare in the near future. 40 homes are burned a day during the holidays – many due to kids. There is a new Facebook app just for kids to message each other! A customer at Waffle House made his own breakfast after an employee was found sleeping in a booth.

8 – 9 AM: A listener who visited Corte Madera on Friday e-mailed us a letter about how much the morning show means to her! The first baby was born in the US after its mother was given a uterus transplant. Today is National Cookie Day! Vinnie reads a few Fast Facts! The cost of taking a picture with Santa Claus is steadily rising. The whole morning crew tells what they want for Christmas this year!

9 – 10 AM: We read all of your texts from the morning.

