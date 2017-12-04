Production Resumes On Netflix’ ‘House of Cards,’ Minus Kevin Spacey

LOS GATOS (RADIO ALICE) – CNN reports production on Netflix’ hit political series House of Cards will resume without embattled Kevin Spacey.

Due to allegations of sexual misconduct that surfaced in late October on the part of Spacey, production was halted on the sixth season. A source for CNN reported the eight episode season will commence production in early 2018 with Robin Wright as the lead.

It was revealed by Buzzfeed, Star Trek: Discovery actor Anthony Rapp was the first to accuse Spacey of a sexual advance at a party back in 1986, when Rapp was only 14-years-old. Spacey apologized and responded back by saying he didn’t recall the incident.

Writers for the series have been in a frenzy to modify the storyline in Spacey’s absence. The sixth season will be the final season, with the decision to end pre-dated Spacey’s allegations.

Spacey was also ousted in film All The Money In The World where he played billionaire J. Paul Getty. Filmmakers reshot his entire performce with actor Christopher Plummer.

With no confirmed date, the 6th season of House of Cards was expected to stream on Netflix around June 2018.

