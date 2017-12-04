New Book Reveals Trump’s Fast Food Diet

A new book is coming out from Trump’s former campaign manager Cory Lewandowki and it reveals some startling facts about Trump’s fast food diet.

According to an advanced copy of Let Trump Be Trump obtained by The Washington Post, Lewandowki writes that “on Trump Force One there were four major food groups: McDonald’s, Kentucky Fried Chicken, pizza, and Diet Coke.”

Lewandowski detailed that Trump’s typical McDonald’s meal consisted of “two Big Macs, two Filet-O-Fish, and a chocolate malted.” According to McDonald’s Nutrition Calculator, that is 2420 calories, 112g of fat (172% DV), 238g carbs (79% DV), 39g saturated fat (196% DV), 3470mg sodium (144% DV), and 320mg cholesterol (107% DV).

For a full breakdown of some of the revelations from Lewandowki’s book – including Trump’s love of Vienna Sausages (GROSS) – go to The Washington Post.

