Disney•Pixar’s ‘Coco’ Holds Number #1 Spot For a Second Week

(RADIO ALICE) – It’s been a good weekend for Bay Area filmmakers. For the second week in a row, Emeryville-based Disney•Pixar tops the box office with their latest animated film Coco. The film, based on the Mexican holiday Dia de los Muertos (Day of the Dead), has earned $26.1 million both in the U.S. and Canada.

Globally, Coco has reached over $280 million with record breaking numbers in Mexico and over $75 million in China alone.

The superhero team-up movie Justice League stays at second place in it’s third weekend in theaters. The film’s total domestic total is at $197.3 million. It’s not expected to reach Marvel Studios’ latest sequel Thor: Ragnarok which has earned close to $300 million, just in it’s five weeks of release. The Chris Hemsworth lead superhero movie places 4th behind Julia Robert’s family film Wonder, earning $12.5 million.

Will Ferrell and Mark Wahlberg’s comedy Daddy’s Home 2 rounds out the top 5 films at the box office for the week.

Notably, Palo Alto’s own James and Dave Franco collaboration The Disaster Artist had a decent opening in 19 theaters, earning $1.2 million. James directs and stars as the strange and mysterious actor Tommy Wiseau to which the film is based actual events. The making of the infamously horrible cult movie, The Room.

According to comScore, the weekend proved to be the biggest post-Thanksgiving weekend in five years.

