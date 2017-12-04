Listen to Alice on the NEW Radio.com App!

Bryan Singer Fired from ‘Bohemian Rhapsody’ Film

(RADIO.COM) – Director Bryan Singer has been fired from Bohemian Rhapsody, the biopic of Queen frontman Freddie Mercury, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

“Bryan Singer is no longer the director of Bohemian Rhapsody,” reads a statement from the studio obtained by the publication. The firing is apparently the result of the escalating friction between the director and actor Rami Malek, who is playing the lead role.

THR further reports that the film still has two weeks worth of principal photography and the project will announce a replacement director shortly.

Neither Singer or Malek have commented publicly on the move at this time.

