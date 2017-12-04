Blake Lively Injured While Filming ‘The Rhythm Section’

(RADIO ALICE) – Production has been stopped on the action/thriller The Rhythm Section as lead actress Blake Lively was hurt on set.

In a statement released Monday, producers said Lively injured her hand while performing an action sequence. Filming was stopped temporarily as she was being treated.

The film is based on a Mark Burnell novel about a woman who seeks revenge on those who killed her family in a plane crash. Jude Law co-stars as Reed Morano directs. Morano won an Emmy for her work on Hulu’s dramatic series The Handmaid’s Tale.

Filmmakers say production will resume as soon as possible.

‘The Rhythm Section’ is set to arrive in theaters on February 22, 2019.

