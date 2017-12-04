Alice Wants You To Experience The Spirit Of The Season At Disneyland® Resort

Listen to Alice on the NEW Radio.com App!

The holidays begin at the Disneyland® Resort – and Alice wants you to enjoy all the festivities. At Disney California Adventure® Park, join in the Festival of Holidays celebration, featuring a diversity of sights sounds and tastes, including the lively street party, Disney ¡Viva Navidad! And behold the World of Color—Season of Light, the sparkling nighttime winter fantasy. Over at Disneyland® Park, sail in to “it’s a small world” holiday. Marvel at the shimmering Sleeping Beauty’s Winter Castle. And so much more. This is the time to gather with family and friends at the place where the holidays begin … and the magic never ends.

WIN SOME HOLIDAY MAGIC FROM ALICE!

Here’s how to win! Listen to Alice @ 97.3 weekdays (12/4 – 12/8) for the cue to call. Then be caller 97 at 1-800-400-FM97 to win a four pack of 2-day one-park tickets! OFFICIAL RULES

