Ming-Na Wen Has Advice For New ‘Mulan’ Yifei Liu

SAN JOSE (RADIO ALICE) – It took over a year for Walt Disney Pictures to find their new ‘Mulan’ in an upcoming live-action film. After close to 1,000 candidates, that search ended last week with Chinese actress Yifei Liu taking on the legendary role.

On Saturday, during a Q&A panel discussion at the Heroes And Villains Fan Fest at the San Jose Convention Center, the original voice actress for 1998’s animated classic Mulan, Ming-Na Wen had some sage advice for Liu. “Don’t ‘eff’ it up.”

The 54-year-old goes on to say. “I’m very proud of the continued legacy. I hope they do it justice.”

Later, Wen said she congratulated Liu on Twitter who she “supports anyone who is a woman, Asian and in the business”.

“I think she’s really, really just perfect for that part and Disney did a really great job.” Wen said in relief.

Liu is best known for her roles in Ip Man 3 and The Forbidden Kingdom

According to Wen, neither she nor co-star James Hong has been approached by Disney to join the cast. “It would be lovely!” Wen said.

Admittedly she also said she would love to play Mulan’s mother, if given the opportunity.

Ming-Na Wen just began her 5th season of Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D., last Friday on ABC.

The live action Mulan starring Yifei Liu is expected to release in theaters sometime in 2019.

