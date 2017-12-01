Sarah And Vinnie’s Full Show Podcast: 12.01.2017

Today on Sarah and Vinnie’s Full Live Broadcast Podcast:

6-7am –Our live broadcast raising money, and a few fast facts!

7-8am –Jim Nabors from “The Andy Griffith Show” has died, the underhanded age compliment, Cinnabon is stuffing a cinnamon roll inside a cookie, and the best companies to work for in 2017!

8-9am –The dumbest stuff that happened in 2017, a nice story about helping through go fund me, things people google according to each state, and an insane revenge stunt on the wrong person!

RSS Subscription – iTunes Subscription – Play.it – Stitcher

Rate and Comment on our Podcast in iTunes!