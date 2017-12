Today, Netflix confirmed what pretty much everyone suspected – Stranger Things will return for a third season.

FOR THE LOVE OF STEVE, DUH! So hold tight baby darts — season 3 is officially happening. — Netflix US (@netflix) December 1, 2017

The show’s creators, the Duffer brothers, have previously hinted at Stranger Things lasting four total seasons.

Netflix did not give any hints as to when we’ll be getting season 3, but we’re hoping we don’t have to wait until 2019.