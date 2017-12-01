IT’S A HOLIDAY IN THE PARK WEEKEND – WIN TICKETS TO SIX FLAGS DISCOVERY KINGDOM

This weekend on Alice, we kick off December with tickets to enjoy Holiday in the Park at Six Flags Discovery Kingdom. TO WIN, listen every hour from noon to 5 PM for the cue to call and win. When you hear it, caller 9 at 1-800-400-3697 instantly wins a pair of tickets to Six Flags!

Time to enjoy millions of twinkling lights and sparkle with family and friends at Holiday in the Park, a Northern California tradition at Six Flags Discovery Kingdom. Experience the light show, DAZZLE! a brilliant display of synchronized, dancing lights, nightly Christmas tree lighting ceremony and holiday music and fire pits to keep you warm. Visit today at sixflags.com/discoverykindom.