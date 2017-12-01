Big Bang’s Kaley Cuoco Gets Engaged For Her Birthday

(RADIO ALICE) – After two years of dating, Karl Cook proposed to girlfriend and Big Bang Theory star Kaley Cuoco on Thursday, the same day as her 32nd birthday.

The 23-year-old professional equestrian posted video to his Instagram of an ecstatic Cuoco, flashing her diamond engagement ring and shouting “We’re engaged!”

Who knew my prior post was oracular. Well after nearly two years I finally got up the courage to ask her to marry me. This is the best night of my life and I think the video shows it is the best night for kaley as well…..if she said yes!!!!! A post shared by Karl Cook (@mrtankcook) on Nov 30, 2017 at 7:05pm PST

Cook also added “This is the best night of my life and I think the video shows it is the best night for Kaley as well.”

This will be Cuoco’s 2nd marriage. She was married to professional tennis player Ryan Sweeting from 2013 to 2016.

Cook is the son of Intuit Founder Scott Cook.



