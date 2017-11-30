Listen to Alice on the NEW Radio.com App!

State Senator Reintroduces 4 AM Last Call Bill

Filed Under: San Francisco, Scott Wiener

State Senator Scott Wiener, Democrat for District 11 of San Francisco and San Mateo County, really wants the last call time to be extended.

The bill had been shot down previously but the Senator is reviving it as a pilot in 6 major cities. The 6 cities are San Francisco, Oakland, Los Angeles, Sacramento, West Hollywood, and Long Beach.

“Nightlife is central to the culture and economy of many of our cities, and they should be empowered to choose to extend alcohol sales hours if it makes sense for that city,” said Wiener in a press conference.

 

Bradford Hornsby is an editor, music writer, web producer, and pop culture blogger for Entercom stations in the San Francisco Bay Area.

 

