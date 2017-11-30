Sarah And Vinnie’s Full Show Podcast: 11.30.2017

Sarah And Vinnie’s Full Show Podcast: 11.29.2017

Today on Sarah and Vinnie’s Full Show Podcast:

6-7am –Everything about Matt Lauer’s termination, Jay Z opens up, love at first sight, and a funny picture that most single people can relate to!

7-8am –We speak to the CEO of Tipping Point Daniel Lurie, more on Matt Lauer’s firing, the most popular baby names of 2017, and the top six things millennials bring up in therapy!

8-9am –Matt Lauer’s creepiest moment, actor James Woods witnesses Bellagio Casino armed robbery, police investigating burglary at Floyd Mayweather’s Beverly Hills home, ladies behaving badly, and a scheduling glitch American Airlines pilots to take vacation at the same time has left thousands of flights with no pilot!

9-10am – Vinnie reads your contributions via text and a huge movie review of The Disaster Artist with Hooman and Bryn!

