Netflix Renews ‘Mindhunter’ For A Second Season

(Netflix)

The critically acclaimed series Mindhunter has been renewed for a second season.

The series follows two FBI agents and a psychologist as they pioneer the development of modern serial-killer profiling and the behavioral science unit.

It stars Jonathan Groff (Looking), Holt McCallany (Sully), Anna Torv (Fringe), Hannah Gross (Unless) and newcomer Cameron Britton, who portrays serial killer Ed Kemper on the series. David Fincher (Gone Girl, The Social Network, Zodiac) and Charlize Theron (Girlboss, Hatfields & McCoys) are among the show’s executive producers.

Bradford Hornsby is an editor, music writer, web producer, and pop culture blogger for Entercom stations in the San Francisco Bay Area. Find him on Twitter at @bradfordhornsby.

 

