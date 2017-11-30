Netflix Renews ‘Mindhunter’ For A Second Season

The critically acclaimed series Mindhunter has been renewed for a second season.

The series follows two FBI agents and a psychologist as they pioneer the development of modern serial-killer profiling and the behavioral science unit.

It stars Jonathan Groff (Looking), Holt McCallany (Sully), Anna Torv (Fringe), Hannah Gross (Unless) and newcomer Cameron Britton, who portrays serial killer Ed Kemper on the series. David Fincher (Gone Girl, The Social Network, Zodiac) and Charlize Theron (Girlboss, Hatfields & McCoys) are among the show’s executive producers.

