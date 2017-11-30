Listen to Alice on the NEW Radio.com App!

Burger King Launches Flamin’ Hot Mac N’ Cheetos

(Courtesy of Burger King)

Did try the Flamin’ Hot turkey on Thanksgiving?

Never fear, Burger King has you covered with the new comfort (if flamin’ hot can be comfortable) Flamin’ Hot Mac N’ Cheetos.

The Flamin’ Hot Mac N’ Cheetos are creamy mac n’ cheese coated and dusted with the flavor of Flamin’ Hot Cheetos.

They are only available for a limited time starting today (November 30).

 

Bradford Hornsby is an editor, music writer, web producer, and pop culture blogger for Entercom stations in the San Francisco Bay Area.

 

