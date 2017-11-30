Applebee’s Offering $1 Long Island Ice Teas In December

Fresh off their October Dollaritas ($1 margaritas), Applebee’s is back with $1 Long Island Iced Teas.

Applebee’s call their signature drink the Dollar L.I.T. and it is a classic mix of vodka, rum, gin, tequila, triple sec and sweet & sour mix with a splash of cola.

“The Dollar drink is back at Applebee’s just in time for the holidays, and this time, folks can enjoy a $1 Long Island Iced Tea,” said Patrick Kirk, vice president of beverage innovation at Applebee’s in a press release. “The Dollar L.I.T. is kind to your pocket book and a great drink to share with old friends and new ones this holiday season.”

Applebee’s Dollar L.I.T. will be available all day, every day at participating Applebee’s locations for the month of December.

