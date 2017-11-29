Listen to Alice on the NEW Radio.com App!

Sarah And Vinnie’s Full Show Podcast: 11.29.2017

Filed Under: Download, Full Show, Podcast, Sarah and Vinnie
the sarah and vinnie show logo

Sarah And Vinnie’s Full Show Podcast: 11.29.2017

Today on Sarah and Vinnie’s Full Show Podcast:

6-7am –Matt Lauer fired from NBC News after complaint about ‘inappropriate sexual behavior’, wealthy San Francisco homeowners get their street back, and embarrassing street names!


Click here to download.

7-8am –More on Matt Lauer’s firing, San Francisco getting ready for pot sales, daughter receives flowers on her birthdayChristmasar from dad who died from cancer four years ago, and firemen hang christmas lights!


Click here to download.

8-9am –Matt Lauer fired from ‘Today’ show, the Grammy nominations, Apple’s macOS High Sierra is currently hackable, how long you should keep your underwear, and a few fast facts!


Click here to download.

9-10am – Vinnie reads your contributions via text!


Click here to download.

RSS SubscriptioniTunes SubscriptionPlay.itStitcher

Rate and Comment on our Podcast in iTunes!

More from Sarah And Vinnie
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From Alice@97.3

S&V Podcasts!
Dedicate A Bay Bridge Light
The Looking Glass

Listen Live