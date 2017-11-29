Sarah And Vinnie’s Full Show Podcast: 11.29.2017

Today on Sarah and Vinnie’s Full Show Podcast:

6-7am –Matt Lauer fired from NBC News after complaint about ‘inappropriate sexual behavior’, wealthy San Francisco homeowners get their street back, and embarrassing street names!

7-8am –More on Matt Lauer’s firing, San Francisco getting ready for pot sales, daughter receives flowers on her birthdayChristmasar from dad who died from cancer four years ago, and firemen hang christmas lights!

8-9am –Matt Lauer fired from ‘Today’ show, the Grammy nominations, Apple’s macOS High Sierra is currently hackable, how long you should keep your underwear, and a few fast facts!

9-10am – Vinnie reads your contributions via text!

RSS Subscription – iTunes Subscription – Play.it – Stitcher

Rate and Comment on our Podcast in iTunes!