San Jose Among America’s Least ‘Sinful’ Cities

So far in 2017, San Jose has been named as America’s ‘most unaffordable city,’ and the city with the highest income needed to live there, but now for something a bit nicer – according to Wallethub San Jose is one America’s least sinful cities.

The #holidays can bring out the worst in people. See which U.S. cities are the most #sinful: https://t.co/TmOUq9IPdU pic.twitter.com/QnrGs2dJeC — WalletHub (@wallethub) November 27, 2017

Wallethub ranked 182 U.S. cities on 32 key indicators including violent crime, excessive drinking, adult entertainment options, and teen birth rate.

San Jose came in as the eighth least sinful city in the nation, with Santa Rosa as the seventh least and Fremont as the twelfth least.

San Jose scored best on their ‘Excesses & Vices’ rank and their ‘Anger & Hatred’ rank.

Meanwhile, Sacramento and Los Angeles ranked as the most sinful cities in the state.

For all the methodology behind the rankings, head to Wallethub.