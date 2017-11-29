Listen to Alice on the NEW Radio.com App!

San Jose Among America’s Least ‘Sinful’ Cities

San Jose Skyline
So far in 2017, San Jose has been named as America’s ‘most unaffordable city,’ and the city with the highest income needed to live there, but now for something a bit nicer – according to Wallethub San Jose is one America’s least sinful cities.

Wallethub ranked 182 U.S. cities on 32 key indicators including violent crime, excessive drinking, adult entertainment options, and teen birth rate.

San Jose came in as the eighth least sinful city in the nation, with Santa Rosa as the seventh least and Fremont as the twelfth least.

San Jose scored best on their ‘Excesses & Vices’ rank and their ‘Anger & Hatred’ rank.

Meanwhile, Sacramento and Los Angeles ranked as the most sinful cities in the state.

For all the methodology behind the rankings, head to Wallethub.

