NBC Fires Matt Lauer Over ‘Inappropriate Sexual Behavior’

After serving as a host on NBC’s Today for over two decades, NBC has announced that they have fired Matt Lauer.

The firing comes after a complaint of “inappropriate sexual behavior” in the workplace during NBC’s coverage of the 2014 Sochi Olympics.

“How do you reconcile your love for someone with the revelation that they have behaved badly and I don’t know the answer to that,” Lauer’s co-anchor Savannah Guthrie said on air. “But I do know that this reckoning, that so many organizations have been going through, is important, it’s long overdue and it must result in workplaces where all women — all people — feel safe and respected.”

Lauer has become the latest in a string of powerful men in media and politics that have come under fire for their inappropriate or predatory behavior.

Bradford Hornsby is an editor, music writer, web producer, and pop culture blogger for Entercom stations in the San Francisco Bay Area. Find him on Twitter at @bradfordhornsby.