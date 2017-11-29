Museum Of Ice Cream San Francisco Announces Holiday Flash Sale

San Francisco’s Museum Of Ice Cream sold out immediately when tickets first went on sale. The location at 1 Grant Avenue is scheduled to be in town through at least February 2018 and now you have another rare chance to get in. A flash sale for select dates through January 8, 2018 will go on sale this Friday, December 1st at 11 AM.
MOIC SAN FRANCISCO & LOS ANGELES, will be having a FLASH HOLIDAY TICKET SALE tomorrow (11/30) and Friday (12/1) — LOS ANGELES: Thursday, Nov 30th at 11AM PST DATES: 12/1-12/17 2017 — SAN FRANCISCO: Friday, Dec 1st at 11AM PST DATES: Select dates through Jan 8th 2018 — 🎟: Tickets are $38 (SF) & $29 (LA) (kids under 3 are free) 🛒: Must be purchased from our website (link in bio) 🍦: 6 tickets per checkout ⭐️: Please note this is a LIMITED holiday ticket sale
So, if you’re looking to jump in their sprinkle pool and see what all the fuss is about, then get on those tickets the second they go on sale at Museumoficecream.com.
They’ll also be selling $88 tickets for their winter celebration on December 14, which will include food, drinks, and the full Museum of Ice Cream experience.