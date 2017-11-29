Listen to Alice on the NEW Radio.com App!

Museum Of Ice Cream San Francisco Announces Holiday Flash Sale

The sprinkle pool (Museum of Ice Cream)

San Francisco’s Museum Of Ice Cream sold out immediately when tickets first went on sale. The location at 1 Grant Avenue is scheduled to be in town through at least February 2018 and now you have another rare chance to get in. A flash sale for select dates through January 8, 2018 will go on sale this Friday, December 1st at 11 AM.

So, if you’re looking to jump in their sprinkle pool and see what all the fuss is about, then get on those tickets the second they go on sale at Museumoficecream.com.

They’ll also be selling $88 tickets for their winter celebration on December 14, which will include food, drinks, and the full Museum of Ice Cream experience.

