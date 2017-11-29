Listen to Alice on the NEW Radio.com App!

Large Open Space Preserve Set To Open To The Public

Filed Under: La Honda
(Midpeninsula Regional Open Space District)

The La Honda Creek Open Space Preserve will be open to the public for the first time starting Friday, December 1st.

The preserve is 6,142-acre working cattle ranch in San Mateo County with trails, horseback riding, and views of the coastline.

Stretching from Skyline Boulevard to La Honda, the preserve is also home to a myriad of wildlife including hawks, bobcats, foxes, deer, and more.

Visitors can enjoy the park free of charge from sunrise to sunset. Access to Lower La Honda Creek at the Sears Ranch Road parking lot off of Highway 84 in La Honda.

For more details and trail maps go to openspace.org.

 

