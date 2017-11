If nothing says ‘Happy Holidays’ like Fireball Whisky then you are in luck.

The cinnamon flavored whiskey maker has a box chock full of booze for you.

The Firebox contains the equivalent of two 1.75 liter bottles or about 78 shots in a handy shatterproof box with a pour spout.

All priced at a suggested price of $61.99.

Bradford Hornsby is an editor, music writer, web producer, and pop culture blogger for Entercom stations in the San Francisco Bay Area. Find him on Twitter at @bradfordhornsby.