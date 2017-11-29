Check Out Disneyland’s Oogie Boogie Gingerbread House

For the 17th year in a row, the Haunted Mansion Holiday features a special gingerbread house.

This year’s gingerbread house is 6 feet tall and features a 7 foot Oogie Boogie from Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas.

“The gingerbread mansion this year has a bug problem – gingerbread bugs! But it’s not a problem that a gingerbread Oogie Boogie can’t fix. He pried open the roof of the gingerbread mansion and has his fork at the ready, happy to fix the infestation in the only way he would – by eating them,” says Tim Wollweber, associate art director for Disney Parks, who designed this year’s house. “But quite a few bugs have gotten loose and are rampaging across the ballroom table, tormenting the gingerbread zombies there, who are forced to defend themselves with silverware!”

Created by Disneyland Resort Central Bakery Executive Pastry Chef Jean-Marc Viallet and Lead Pastry Chef Edgar Urtola, the massive gingerbread house contains 200 pounds gingerbread, 200 pounds powdered sugar, 50 pounds fondant, and 30 pounds white chocolate and took over 200 hours to create.

You can see it in the Haunted Mansion through early January 2018.

Bradford Hornsby is an editor, music writer, web producer, and pop culture blogger for Entercom stations in the San Francisco Bay Area. Find him on Twitter at @bradfordhornsby.