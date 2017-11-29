Listen to Alice on the NEW Radio.com App!

Bitcoin Value Tumbles More Than $2,000 In One Day

Bitcoin skeptics are saying, “I told you so.”

The cryptocurrency declined more than $2,000 today after hitting an all-time high.

Yesterday, Bitcoin broke the $10,000 mark for the first time and then it soared to $11,260 early Wednesday (11/29) morning.

The price then plummetted more than $2,000 and finally ended at $9,679.10 (as of 1 PM PST).

Even with the decline, the value of Bitcoin has increased by 1,000% in 2017.

 

Bradford Hornsby is an editor, music writer, web producer, and pop culture blogger for Entercom stations in the San Francisco Bay Area. Find him on Twitter at @bradfordhornsby.

 

