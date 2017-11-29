‘Avengers: Infinity War’ Trailer Debuts Online

(RADIO ALICE) – After much fan fare leading up to Wednesday, Marvel Studios has revealed the trailer for their highly anticipated superhero team-up, Avengers: Infinity War.

From Spider-Man, Doctor Strange, Black Panther and to the Guardians of The Galaxy. The film brings together the members of the expanded Marvel Cinematic Universe that started with the release of Iron Man back in 2008.

Watch the trailer, here…



The film stars Robert Downey Jr. (Iron Man), Chris Evans (Captain America), Black Widow (Scarlett Johansson), Mark Ruffalo (Hulk), Anthony Mackie (Falcon), Chris Hemsworth (Thor), Paul Bettany (The Vision), Jeremy Renner (Hawkeye), Chadwick Boseman (Black Panther), Elizabeth Olsen (Scarlet Witch), Tom Holland (Spider-Man), Benedict Cumberbatch (Doctor Strange), Tom Hiddleston (Loki), Chris Pratt (Star-Lord) and entering the MCU for the first time, Josh Brolin as Thanos.

Avengers: Infinity War opens in theaters on May 4, 2018.



