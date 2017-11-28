Speakeasy To Reopen Taproom On December 15

It has been a rough year for San Francisco’s Speakeasy Ales & Lagers.

The company fell on hard times and fell into receivership before being purchased for $2.5 million.

After months of uncertainty, Speakeasy Ales & Lagers has resumed operations and will reopen their taproom in Bayview-Hunters Point at 1195 Evans Avenue.

“We’re really excited about being able to offer a lot more variety on tap,” Clay Jordan, director of brewing operations, told Eater SF. “People know us as the brewery that makes Big Daddy IPA and Prohibition Ale, but now we’ll be able to showcase some beers that are only available in the taproom, new releases, and limited additions as well.”

There will be all of the standard Speakeasy offerings on tap plus special Taproom-only beers.

Opening offerings will be Big Daddy IPA, Prohibition Ale, Baby Daddy Session IPA, Pop Gun Pilsner, Oak Aged Pop Gun Pilsner, Metropolis Lager, Dark Lager, Payback Porter, Coffee Payback Porter, Holdout Stout, Bourbon Session Stout, Big Daddy’s Humidor, Speakeasy Saison, Scarface Imperial Stout, Old Godfather Barley Wine, Syndicate 3, and Double Daddy.

Hours will be Tuesday through Thursday from 3 PM – 9 PM, Friday from 12 PM – 10 PM, and Sunday from 12 PM – 8 PM.

Bradford Hornsby is an editor, music writer, web producer, and pop culture blogger for Entercom stations in the San Francisco Bay Area. Find him on Twitter at @bradfordhornsby.