Sarah And Vinnie’s Full Show Podcast: 11.28.2017

Today on Sarah and Vinnie’s Full Show Podcast:

6-7am –Prince Harry and American actress Meghan Markle are getting married in the spring, Billy Bush posts hospital selfie after getting hit with a golf ball, a couple who bought a San Francisco street lined with mega-mansions might charge residents for parking — and people are freaking out, the new trend of upside down trees, and what women like!

7-8am –Kris Jenner bought another house in the Hidden Hills, a few fast facts, and the thing that pisses people off the most while shopping for Christmas!

8-9am –The 2018 Grammys, Pennsylvania man buried with his favorite Philly cheesesteaks, high school teacher accused of snorting cocaine in classroom, and how many of our high school kids!

9-10am – Vinnie reads your contributions via text!

