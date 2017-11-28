Nicollette Sheridan Is The New ‘Alexis’ on The CW’s Dynasty

(RADIO ALICE) – Ever since The CW rebooted the hit 80’s drama Dynasty, many speculated on who will play the iconic role of Alexis Carrington. On Tuesday, The CW answered. Nicollette Sheridan has been cast to play the original diva, first played, masterfully by Joan Collins.

Much like in the original series, Alexis is the first wife of Blake Carrington (Grant Show) and mother to Steven (James Mackay) and Fallon (Elizabeth Gillies). She plans to reunite with her children and lay claim to the Carrington empire, with nothing or no one getting in her way. That includes Blake’s current wife, Cristal (Nathalie Kelley).

Alexis’ arrival on both the first series and the reboot is a game changer. Die hard fans of Dynasty recall the many physical confrontations Alexis and Krystle Carrington (Linda Evans) had during the nine seasons of the show.

The new series hints to Alexis’ arrival. See in this behind-the-scenes clip:



No stranger to television drama, Sheridan is best known for her roles on Desperate Housewives and Knots Landing. This marks the 54-year-old’s first stint as series regular since leaving “Housewives” back in April 2009.

Dynasty airs Wednesdays at 9:00pm on The CW, seen locally at KBCW 44 Cable 12.



