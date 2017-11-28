Listen to Alice on the NEW Radio.com App!

MTV Bringing Back Original Cast Of ‘Jersey Shore’ For New Show

(MTV)

Jersey Shore is being resurrected on MTV with the original cast for Jersey Shore Family Vacation.

That’s right, Deena Nicole Cortese, Paul “Pauly D” Delvecchio, Jenni “JWOWW” Farley, Vinny Guadagnino, Ronnie Ortiz-Magro, Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi, and Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino are back.

(START FIST PUMPING NOW)

The show will premiere in 2018, so get ready to GTL with the gang again.

 

